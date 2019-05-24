Travelers prepare for many challenges ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

AAA estimates that nearly 43 million Americans will start their summer with a Memorial Day weekend getaway.

They say the price of gas is inching up to nearly $3 a gallon.

But people are determined to hit the roads.

At the I-70 rest area in Morristown, people who started driving early Friday were already stopping for breaks by mid-morning.

Some were spreading a tablecloth on a picnic table and opening a picnic basket.

Others were grabbing a snack from the vending machines.

Children and dogs were playing on the lawn while parents were placing trash in the receptacles and checking their plans for the next leg of their trip.

Some said the biggest challenge of the trip was preparing and packing.

“We have lots of things for the kids to do along the way– snacks, changes of clothes, diapers, all those good things,” said Allison Warren of Virginia.

“All the packing, food, getting everybody ready,” said Jason Jackson of Carrollton, Ohio. “And the dog too. Lily’s got her own stuff!”

Most of the travelers said the traffic wasn’t too bad.

“We did see an officer with a speed gun so yeah, we were definitely aware of that,” noted Noah Hodge of Pittsburgh.

Ed Lowry of Beaver Falls said he and his wife are on their way to Proctorville, Ohio.

“My wife is from Proctorville,” said Lowry. “And she goes back every year to put flowers on the graves of her family.”

“Be safe,” says Jason Jackson, who is traveling with his entire extended family, “It’s crazy on the roads. There’s a lot of trucks, a lot of people driving.”

“Try to avoid driving in those rush hour times,” suggests James Garrity, AAA public affairs manager. “Consider driving in the middle of the day, consider driving early in the day. Give yourself an extra hour, maybe even two.”