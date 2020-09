BOO!! It’s almost that time of year again! Spooky costumes, jack-o-lanterns and most importantly… TRICK OR TREAT!

October 31

Martins Ferry: 6 PM – 7 PM

McMechen: 6 PM – 7 PM

Moundsville: 6 PM – 7 PM

Toronto: 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Wells Township: 5 PM – 7 PM

Weirton: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Wheeling: 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Woodsfield: 5:30 PM – 7 PM

The current schedule is subject to change and if we missed your neighborhoods date and time please contact us!