Trinity Health System expands services to Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Bellaire residents are welcoming a brand new primary care office in their village.

Officials with Trinity Health System held a ribbon cutting Friday at their latest office, which sits in the Belliare Imperial Plaza.

Ribbon cutting in Bellaire, OH! Posted by Trinity Health System on Friday, December 6, 2019

According to officials, the new facility will treat both acute and chronic diseases.

We would manage things like a sinus infection, a sore throat, a rash. We also take care of things like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, peripheral vascular disease, COPD — all the chronic diseases that are so common in the Ohio Valley. Kathi Harris, Nurse Practitioner

With recent hospital closures in the Ohio Valley, including the Belmont Community Hospital, many residents in Bellaire were left wondering where to go for medical care.

And as we looked at Bellaire, specifically. A lot of the patients that this clinic (Belmont Community Hospital) served historically lived right here. Transportation is a challenge. Those who need us the most often have the biggest struggle to get to a distant clinic. Matt Grimshaw, CEO of Trinity Health System

Trinity Health System in Bellaire will allow walk-ins, same-day basis, as well as appointments.

For patients seeking immediate medical attention, officials say they should go to an emergency room.

Latest Posts: