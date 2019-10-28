Trinity Health System reveals new medical plaza

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Trinity Health System has expanded into Belmont County.

The medical center held a ribbon cutting Monday morning to introduce a new home for primary care physicians, radiology and lab services in St. Clairsville.

We are open to serve Belmont County! Call 844-TPG-CALL to make an appointment with Dr. Jeremy Edgmon, Dr. Maria Setlack, Dr. Carol Antonelli-Greco and Dr. Michael Blatt. Posted by Trinity Health System on Monday, October 28, 2019

The buildings formerly housed clinics of East Ohio Regional Hospital, which closed its doors earlier this month.

Trinity Health System will provide primary care services at their new medical plaza every day of the week except Sunday.

