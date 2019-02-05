Trinity Health System unveils new policy of honoring veterans in the hospital

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - Employees who are veterans will receive a special lanyard and badge holder, and when they are encountered in the hallways, they will be thanked for their military service.

When a veteran is admitted as a patient, they will be greeted and thanked for their service. Then, with their permission, an American flag magnet will be placed on the door of their hospital room.

If a veteran should die in the hospital, staff members will hold a service inside their room with their family.

"And then we will call 'Code Honor Red White and Blue' on our loudspeaker and then our staff will line up on both sides of the hospital hall, placing their hands on their hearts and saluting the veteran as the body is escorted out of the hospital to its resting place," said Khoa Nguyen, vice president of mission integration at Trinity.

The plans were unveiled at a news conference in the hospital amphitheater today. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton spoke and blessed the items to be given to veterans.

Area veterans and their families took part and were honored.