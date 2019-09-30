Trinity Lutheran Church celebrating 120 years in November

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Trinity Lutheran Church in South Wheeling is preparing for a huge milestone in a few weeks.

In November, the church will be celebrating 120 years.

A special church service was held on Sunday morning recognizing the anniversary.

We celebrate this wonderful place and sanctuary where we can worship. It’s really about the people of God and God.

Sean Smith, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church

Following the service, church officials prepared a luncheon that featured a observation room with historical items.

A community dinner around the church’s actual anniversary date is currently being discussed.

