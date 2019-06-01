Turf project delayed at Indian Creek HS Video

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - The planned turf project for Indian Creek High School's Kettlewell Stadium has been delayed because of rainy weather saturating the ground.

According to the district superintendent, the soggy conditions have preempted work at the site and the start date has been pushed back to mid-June. Once completed, officials say the site could be used for soccer and football games.

The work is now expected to be completed around mid-August. The plans to update the lighting at the facility are still on track.