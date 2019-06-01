Community

Turf project delayed at Indian Creek HS

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:31 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:32 PM EDT

Turf project delayed at Indian Creek HS

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - The planned turf project for Indian Creek High School's Kettlewell Stadium has been delayed because of rainy weather saturating the ground.

According to the district superintendent, the soggy conditions have preempted work at the site and the start date has been pushed back to mid-June. Once completed, officials say the site could be used for soccer and football games.

The work is now expected to be completed around mid-August. The plans to update the lighting at the facility are still on track.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


A Taste With Rach

Veterans Voices

Trending Stories

More Headlines