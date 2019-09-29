Tuskegee Airmen mural dedicated to Steubenville brothers

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Steubenville is introducing a new addition to the City of Murals Sunday afternoon.

The Tuskegee Airmen-the Red Tails mural will pay homage to two Steubenville brothers, Jerome and John “Ellis” Edwards, who were apart of the famous African-American combat group during World War II.

Jerry Barilla, who initiated the project, is excited for the dedication.

This is a part of everyone’s history. But it is especially significant for our African-American community who are rightfully proud of these heroes. Jerry Barilla of the Steubenville Visitor Center

Steubenville High School marching band will attend the dedication with Catholic Central High School leading the pledge during the opening ceremony.

Several relatives of the brothers are expected to speak at the dedication.

The ceremony takes place on Washington Street at 2 p.m.