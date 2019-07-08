Two local non-profit agencies receive $3,200 check from Rotary Club of Wheeling

As one of his first official acts as Rotary Club of Wheeling president, Michael Hires presented checks for $3,200 each to two Rotarians who represent local nonprofit agencies.

Betsy Bethel-McFarland, of Youth Services System Inc., and Melynda Sampson of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley accepted the checks on behalf of their organizations

The funds were raised during the Rotary Club’s Taste of the Market event at Centre Market in Wheeling on May 30

Hires presented the checks at the first meeting of the 2019-20 year on Tuesday, July 2, at WesBanco Arena.

Rotary meets at noon every Tuesday at the arena. For information, visit the club’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/wheelingrotary.