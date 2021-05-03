Two new dog parks planned by next summer

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Wheeling officials say they’re planning to add two more dog parks—one in Warwood and one in Elm Grove.

They say the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in East Wheeling is the crown jewel of dog parks in West Virginia.

It’s constantly in use, and people from other places bring their dogs there.

So they want to expand on that success.

“The Warwood Dog Park and the Elm Grove Dog Park will be much smaller than the main Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park,” said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman. “But they will offer many of the same amenities. Currently the city is still looking at locations in Warwood and Elm Grove so nothing’s going to happen in the immediate future. But we are moving forward and I am optimistic these two dog parks will be open by next summer.”

Thalman said these will will be located in neighborhoods where people could potentially walk their dogs to and from the park.

He says they won’t compete with the main dog park, just complement it.