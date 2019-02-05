Tyler County woman indicted after allegedly threatening President Trump

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - A Tyler County woman was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on threat charges, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Taryn Corinne Henthorn, 25, of Middlebourne was indicted in Wheeling on three counts of "threatening to kill the President of the United States." She is accused of making threats in January, on Facebook and elsewhere, to kill President Donald Trump.

Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard is prosecuting the case on behalf of the federal government.

The United States Secret Service investigated Henthorn's alleged threats.