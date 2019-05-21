Middlebourne woman pleads guilty to threatening President Trump

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - A Tyler County woman has admitted to threatening President Trump's life.

According to United States Attorney Bill Powell, Taryn Corinne Henthorn, 25, of Middlebourne, West Virginia pleaded guilty to one count of "threatening to kill the President of the United States." She admitted to threatening President Trump in January of this year in Tyler County.

Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 250-thousand dollars.