Middlebourne woman pleads guilty to threatening President Trump

Posted: May 20, 2019 10:20 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:03 AM EDT

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - A Tyler County woman has admitted to threatening President Trump's life.

According to United States Attorney Bill Powell, Taryn Corinne Henthorn, 25, of Middlebourne, West Virginia pleaded guilty to one count of "threatening to kill the President of the United States." She admitted to threatening President Trump in January of this year in Tyler County.

Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 250-thousand dollars. 

