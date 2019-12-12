Undo’s Italian Festival embracing holidays with Christmas Gala

ST. CLAIRVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is a premiere summer event in the Friendly City each year.

However, event organizers are embracing the holiday season with a Christmas Gala Sunday at Undo’s West.

Italian appetizers will kick off the party at 4 p.m., followed by a wine dinner at 5 p.m.

There will also be an traditional Italian cookie table and Italian auction.

We provide scholarships to students all across the Ohio Valley and this is another way to raise the money to be able to provide those scholarships to students who want to further themselves. It will also support the festival, which is a great event every July. Crissy Clutter, Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

Once again, the Christmas Gala will be held this Sunday, Demember 15 at Undo’s West in St. Clairsville.

Tickets are $40 per person.

Additional information can be found by contacting the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival office at 304-233-1090

Latest Posts: