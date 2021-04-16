Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival plans are in motion

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will be back this summer.

Festival organizers say it was a hard decision to make–just as hard as it was last year when they canceled it.

The event will be July 23rd thru the 25th this year. As always, that’s the last full weekend of July.

They say the food, the music and the bocce will be back.

Organizers say it will all be up to the governor and whatever health rules are in place by July for protocols they follow.

They expressed gratitude for long-time sponsor Nick Sparachane of Undo’s for his generous support.

And scholarships will be given also. Two students from all six area counties will each get $1,000 to help with college.