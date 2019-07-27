Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival recognizes Veterans

The American flag flies in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 37th Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is in full swing this weekend.

To get things started Saturday, a Veterans appreciation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Heritage Port.

The annual tradition recognizes Veterans for their service in the United States Armed Forces.

Michael Novotney, Veterans Outreach Specialist for the Wheeling Vet Center, will lead the ceremony.

However, this is only the beginning of many more events to come on Saturday.

The OVAC All-Star Marching Band will perform at 1 p.m. and fireworks will cap off the day.

For a full schedule of events, please visit their website.