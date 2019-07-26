Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival takes over the streets of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Even in its 37th year, the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is always adding new attractions. Check out what’s new down below!

“Your Roots in the Boot”

A new booth has been added called “Your Roots in the Boot” to help you discover more about your Italian Heritage.

Make sure to come a little prepared if you would like to take part in this.

When you walk up to the booth, you tell the workers which region your family is from.

Once you do that they give you all sorts of neat information about that area, which gives you a real sense of where you came from.

It’s free to all festival-goers!

Bocce

One of the biggest draws of the festival year after year is the Bocce Tournament.

In fact, players from out of state, including Pittsburgh travel here to participate.

The object of Bocce is to get as many of your bocce, or bigger, weighted balls as close to the smaller target ball, as possible.

The first bocce game was played in 1200 B.C.

Food Vendors

COMPANY FOUR SEASONS

CAFÉ GINOCCHIOS PIZZA

J&J CONCESSIONS KARAS GRILL

KURTZ CONCESSIONS

RIMEDIO’S BAKERY

RUTANA SHOWPLACE GRILL

SAUSAGE TANNA’S CONCESSIONS

And many more! For a complete list of food vendors, please visit their website.

Schedule of Events

Sat. 11 a.m. – Veterans Appreciation Ceremony

Sat. 1 p.m. – OVAC Marching Band

Sat. 10:30 p.m. – Fireworks

Sun. 10 a.m. – Catholic Mass

Sun. 11:15 a.m. – Wine Tasting Awards