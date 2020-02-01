Undo’s West hosting fundraiser for Belmont Co. Animal Shelter

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Undo’s West in St. Clairsville is hosting a special dinner for the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the no-kill shelter will receive 20 percent of each bill, which will be used to upgrade the residence of many animals seeking for a forever home.

The building needs upgraded, especially our kennels. We have some indoor/outdoor runs that are going to be installed this year. So, this year we’re trying to improve the shelter. Physically, safety-wise, appearance-wise, comport-wise for the animals. Just something nicer, more like home. Lisa Williams, Belmont County Dog Warden

There will be live music to compliment the special event.

Volunteers from the Belmont County Animal Shelter will also be on-hand to accept monetary and dog food donations.

