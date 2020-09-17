United community event expected to spark change in community

Just one group of a few people could spark change in a world that they say has become divisive.

Cops, Pops, and Community is what they’re calling the group’s first united community event. This is where police officers and the community will come together over popsicles, free food, games, and activities that organizers say should show people our officers can be our friends.

The Ziegenfelder Company is behind it all. They’re also teaming up with the Wheeling Police, Youth Services System, and Young Women’s Christian Associates of Wheeling. Even some are just members of the community.

All of them are standing together today exactly where the Cops, Pops, and Community is expected to happened in several months… at the Waterfront.

“We want the world to know that Wheeling is doing a lot of things right, and we want to be abel to give back and affect change and create change when they are biases and unintended basis going on in the country, and mostly likely here… even if we don’t see it.” Barry Allen, President and Chief People Officer at the Ziegenfelder Company

“The community are the police and the police are the community. We can’t do our jobs without them and folks in our community can’t live in peace without us. We have to work together.” Lieutenant Josh Sanders, Wheeling police

“It’s going to let you know that everyone is working towards a communal feeling in the Ohio Valley. We’re all connected. we’re all in this together, and we all can help prevent all these social ills if we work together.” Ron Scott Jr., Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director for the Wheeling YWCA

Organizers say togetherness and the community are big for them.

This is where they say they could find lasting solutions to create prosperity here in this community.

The Cop, Pops, and Community event isn’t expected until Spring of 2021 at the Waterfront.