United Way collecting homemade masks across Ohio Valley

Community
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is collecting homemade masks in designated bins at two locations.

The bins will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wheeling Health Right in Wheeling and CARE Funeral & Cremation Specialists in St. Clairsville.

Officials ask to be thoughtful when dropping off masks at CARE Funeral & Cremation Specialists, especially when a funeral is taking place.

