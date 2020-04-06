United Way collecting homemade masks across Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is collecting homemade masks in designated bins at two locations.

The bins will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wheeling Health Right in Wheeling and CARE Funeral & Cremation Specialists in St. Clairsville.

Officials ask to be thoughtful when dropping off masks at CARE Funeral & Cremation Specialists, especially when a funeral is taking place.

