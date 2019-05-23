United Way gives financial help to Ohio Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF) - This month, the United Way is holding a contest called "May We Help?"

If you are chosen as a winner, the United Way will pay the mortgage or rent on your home, for one month.

The purpose of the contest is to highlight agencies that are available to provide financial assistance.

This contest is aimed at individuals living paycheck to paycheck.

Entrants must be a resident of the Upper Ohio Valley with an active mortgage or rental agreement.

Entry is through Facebook only.

Drawings happen on every Tuesday during the month of May.

Four people have the opportunity to win.

The contest is open until May 27th.

This campaign also promotes 2-1-1.

Anyone in West Virginia can call for guidance on financial and social service needs.

More information about the "May We Help?" contest is on the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley's website found here