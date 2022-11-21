WHEELING, W.Va. — The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley hosted their Building a Better Community breakfast on Thursday, November 17. They honored Bill Wagner, a longtime United Way volunteer and supporter, with the Building a Better Community award.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wagner served on many committees including allocations, campaign cabinet as a chairman and on the executive committee as treasurer. He served on the Board of Directors for a number of years and he is currently the allocations chairman. Wagner volunteers at United Way fundraisers and is a dedicated donor. Previous United Way Executive Director, George Smoulder, was in attendance to introduce Wagner. Wagner was joined by family and friends and other longtime United Way donors.

Other awards included Volunteer of the Year given to Bob Heldreth and David Rose for generously donating a lot of their time to the United Way. Both of these men have made a large impact on United Way fundraising events and campaign efforts.

Awards were given to the top corporate donors to the United Way’s 2021-2022 campaign “Give Where You Live.” Employee campaigns are a way for companies to encourage their employees to participate in their own philanthropic giving. The employers with the most money raised were honored. Silver Champion – WesBanco; Gold Champion – WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital; Platinum Champion – Covestro

The Corporate Champions are the largest donors to the United Way: Silver Corporate Champion – WesBanco; Gold Corporate Champion – Covestro; Platinum Corporate Champion – Williams.

The United Way says it understands that not all businesses have the capacity to give as largely as others. They announced their Small Business 365 partnership where small businesses combine to make a big community impact. A small business can give $1 a day for a year and receive large community recognition.

If you are interested in getting involved with the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, reach out to executive director, Jessica Rine, at jrine@unitedwayuov.org or 304-232-4625.