Update on Three Springs Park Drive development

The expansion continues in the Northern Panhandle.

Brooke and Hancock Counties are continuing to grow and offer more for residents.

An engineer for the Three Springs Park Drive Development has been chosen. Mckinley Engineering and Architecture is now leading the project.

Officials are hoping that when all is said and done that the project will include a hotel, convention center, retail stores, and restaurants.

“That’s our goal. I mean we want to make it a nice attractive place. The commercial area themselves will have residential above it so it will be a live-work area and also there will be green spaces, an outdoor fireplace that’s designed with a gas for like a gathering area. So we think it will be really nice for the community. We think it will be a good addition to the whole area,” said Park Drive Development Investor, Eric Frankovitch.

There are also some developmental things happening in Brooke County.

The unemployment rate is the lowest its been in a long time and jobs continue to open up!

A planning meeting is set for June 13th.

Officials are hoping to start construction on the road by the end of the summer.