Utilities tough to pay right now? There’s help in the Ohio Valley

One organization says they can help you today

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You might be struggling to make ends meet right now and you’re not alone. Utilities are high this time of year and on top of a pandemic, it’s been tough.

Even though we think the virus is going away, the Executive Director at Information Helpline says after answering West Virginia’s 211 calls these past months, the residual problems and gaps in services are still there and even increasing.

The top three Ohio Valley unmet needs include: Rent, utilities, and food.

The hotline is seeing a need now more than when the stimulus checks were sent out months ago.

It’s actually more-so of a problem than it was even when this first started; now that we’re a year into COVID. A lot of people still aren’t working or have that lag time between unemployment benefits or they’re not back to work fulltime yet. So, absolutely. Angela Goodson, Executive Director at Information Hotline

Information Helpline works with all the social service agencies in the Northern Panhandle. If you call the line, the person on the other end will know which agency to set you up with based on your needs and eligibility.

To reach Information Helpline call 304-233-6300 or dial 211.