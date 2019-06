It was the very last Miles for Mike 5K Saturday evening.



For the past 7 years, it’s kicked off every summer in Shadyside during their Loopfest.



All proceeds go to Dogs for Warriors which trains canines to be service dogs for veterans.

It is also to raise awareness about PTSD suicide.

The race starts on Central Avenue and goes through the east side of town.



We wish good luck and congratulations to everyone who took part this evening.