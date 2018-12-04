Veterans Voices: Walter Moskey

Looking back on his service, Walter Moskey remains proud.

In his 68 missions with the U.S. Army Air Force, he spent 26 as a tail gunner. For the rest, he acted as navigator.

For all of them, he flew without fear.

“Never thought about fear or anything,” said Moskey. “Well I didn’t. I never thought about fear.”

Between 1942 and 1945, Moskey fought and flew through Europe, fighting a tough enemy.

“The Germans knew we were coming. See they were smart,” he said. “They knew the names of our planes and everything. They had spies.”

Moskey and his crew saw action in some of the fiercest fighting seen in the European theater, including through the Italian peninsula.

“We bombed Rome, but Rome was an open city and so was Florence, so they went in the railroad,” said Moskey. “You could bomb the railroads, but you couldn’t bomb the city.”

A Purple Heart recipient, Moskey recalls the moment he was wounded while in the air.

“I was hit in the head,” he said. “I remember bleeding, blood coming down like this. I was up in the nose with the bombardier. In fact, I seen the plane to the right of us — it went down because we had a lot of flack.”

From Rome to Monte Cassino, he and his crew flew many places. As the war went on, he made his way up to eastern Europe.

“The last mission? Yugoslavia is you look there. I remember this here: I was up there and all it was I seen these planes coming….I was getting the gun ready, and the gun I had jammed. I looked up, and they were our own planes — P-51s, the escorts, you know — but I do remember that.”

His memories live on in photos, but Moskey’s feeling of pride to serve his country is still on display.

“I’m proud that I served, I am,” he said. “I’ll be truthful. I am.”

