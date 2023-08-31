WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – August 31st is National Overdose Awareness Day and nearly one million people have died from a drug overdose in the last 20 years.

YWCA Wheeling, Youth Services System, and the Ohio County IMPACT Coalition have joined forces for the fifth year to bring the ‘Voices of Hope – Discover Recovery’ event to Wheeling.

They transformed West Virginia Northern Community College into a place where those experiencing substance misuse in any way can have the opportunity to ask questions and see the support from the community all in one room.

”It’s very important for us to be able to get out and tell people stories. That way, we know that there are people like this within our own communities, that this isn’t something that is happening in a dark room somewhere far away, that these are people. They are people that we know and care about, who are loved ones within our own communities. It’s important to let people know what resources are available here to them so that if they find themselves in that situation or they find a loved one in that situation, that they know where they can reach out to.”

Kayla Straight – Co-Chair, Ohio County IMPACT Coalition/Peer Services Navigator, NAMI

This is one of the only events like this in the state where they bring not just people in recovery to tell their stories together, but also services within the community to provide the most successful outcome for those in need.

This year’s message includes the hashtags #WeWillNotForget and #CanYouSeeMeNow.

They encourage anyone who needs help or knows someone in need to reach out to the 988-crisis line.