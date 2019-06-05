Volunteers helping church turn a construction site into a sanctuary

It’s been nearly a year since smoke and flames could be seen poring out of the former Sacred Heart Church in Wheeling.

The blaze displaced the Augusta Levy Learning Center and the Faith Community Baptist Church.

Now, the church is finally on the path to getting a new worship space. With the help of volunteers from near and far, a construction site will quickly turn into a sanctuary.

“We’ve remained faithful in God,” said Pastor Pete Carney of Faith Community Baptist Church when talking about the months after the fire.

Faith is literally in their name and it’s what’s gotten the church though the tough times since last July.

“We’ve made it through the winter with the help of the Wheeling Housing Authority,” Carney explained. “We were able to hold our church services down at Riverview Towers in the community room. We’ve been under the tent in the summertime, so God is good.”

Out of the ashes will come a brand-new worship space, with the help of local volunteers from the Upper Ohio Valley Baptist Association. The Faith Community Baptist Church is one of 21 members of the association and Carney said volunteers have helped with construction on the weekends.

Visitors are also helping, like Builders for Christ from Florida, who have brought their helpful spirit and skills to North Wheeling for the week.

“We try to help local churches that need assistance to improve their facilities to reach the community for Jesus,” said Charles Snipes with Builders for Christ from Lake City, Florida. “That’s the main purpose why we would travel 900 miles to come up here.”

Builders for Christ takes a mission trip to volunteer each year.

When they heard their brothers and sisters in faith needed help, more than 40 volunteers made the journey to Wheeling, lending a hand or a hammer where needed.

Faith Community Baptist Church has grand plans for their new space.

“We’re gonna add an addition, which is gonna be our sanctuary and fellowship hall,” Carney said of the new space, which started as a duplex.

Office space and a kitchen will occupy the existing second floor. The upstairs, will be a part-time shelter for anyone in need.

“There’s always uh some feeling of that we’ve accomplished something important, but the main thing is to give glory to Jesus,” Snipes added.

The church hopes this new location will help spread their faith throughout the community.

“This is all to glorify our lord and savior Jesus Christ in this community, which is needed,” Carney said.

Faith Community Baptist Church says they will continue to work diligently as the one-year anniversary of the fire approaches on July 7.

They hope to have the new worship space complete this Fall.