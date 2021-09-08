Volunteers team up for 30th annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring for the United Way

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) To kick off the 2021-22 United Way Campaign “Give Where You Live”, over 130 volunteers spread across the Ohio Valley to give back to the community for the 30th annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring.

United Way partners with companies that invite their employees to volunteer at a local non-profit agency.

Volunteers start the day off with a kickoff breakfast, hearing from United Way board president, Todd Cover and United Way executive director, Jessica Rine.

Rine says time is the most valuable thing a person can give and by volunteering one person can make a big difference.

United Way in general we focus on giving and we focus on volunteerism. So, this is the perfect way for us to kick off our campaign with the biggest volunteer day in the community. We have a lot of great companies that partner with the United Way and they give their employees a paid day off to volunteer today so that they can help the agencies that support our community members all year long. Jessica Rine, United Way executive director

They’re then split up into teams and assigned to a specific agency where they’re giving task to complete to better the community.

At the Wheeling Health Right volunteers worked outside on the appearance of the facility. They worked together to clean up trash, sweep debris, and trim trees and bushes.

Wheeling Health Right Executive Director Kathie Brown says that they’ve been participating it Day of Caring for the entire 30 years it’s been going on.

It’s a great way for us as agencies to educate the community and business community about what we all do as United Way agencies and why it’s important to give to United Way. Kathie Brown, Wheeling Health Right Executive Director

Volunteers say this rewarding opportunity is a good way to celebrate all the great work done by these agencies.

It is my first time volunteering. I was very excited to come out here to see what it was all about. We had a great kickoff this morning at 7:45 and then we came down here and just dug right in. Stacy Carpino, Retail Banking executive for Unified Bank

United Way says this event makes a lasting impact on the businesses and neighbors through community service.

In addition to Day of Caring, September to Remember- Reverse Raffle will be held September 9 and Oktoberfest in Centre Marketing will be held September 25,