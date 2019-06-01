Wagon Train spends weekend in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - The National Pike Wagon Train started out at 9 a.m. from Morristown, led by an escort from the Belmont County Sheriff's Department.

People pulled over and took pictures as the wagon train of 14 covered wagons led by horses, along with two out-riders, progressed down the historic road that was created back when that was the only form of transportation.

The wagon train visits every year.

And if you missed it Saturday, it will be there on Sunday too.

"We're going to be heading down Route 40 and passing through Feisley's Tree Farm and into the Barkcamp State Park area where we have a 4H group that's going to be serving the participants a nice lunch.," said Barb Ballint, executive director of the Belmont County Tourism Council.

"Well we've got all different breeds of horses here, from mules to draft horses to cross breeds and ponies," said Dick Gummere, wagon master for the National Pike Wagon Train.

The participants all own their horses, and they come from the Ohio Valley and all over the tri-state area.

These wagon train riders do this every weekend along various parts of the National Road, from spring to late summer.

Tourism officials say people love to see them pass by.