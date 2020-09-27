“Walk to End Alzheimer’s” goes on even in Pandemic

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Just taking a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” isn’t the only way you could fight the disease that organizers say one in three seniors will die from.

The annual walk is today, but you would’ve needed to pre-register to take a part.

There wasn’t a large get together for this year’s walk due to COVID. Instead, the walk is everywhere.

If you’ve already registered, you could’ve logged in to the virtual ceremony wherever you are and walked… even if it’s just on a treadmill at home, steps in your office, or at your favorite park. This virtual ceremony is letting you listen to why others are also taking a part.

It’s what’s raising awareness and money that organizers say could lead to finding a cure one day. It’s not too late to donate.

“We’ve seen a lot of advancements in the last couple of years, and we are so close, but we’re not there yet. We need everyone’s help because, again, we all know someone who’s been diagnosed with the Alzheimer’s disease.” Tate Blanchard, member of the planning committee for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Northern Panhandle

$56,000 is just how much they say they’re trying to raise, but they’re just barely over a fifth of the way in with a little over $11,000.

Just log in to act.alz.org if you’re like to donate. Now until December 31st is when you can donate.