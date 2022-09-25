WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s was at Wheeling Park to spread awareness and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, towards their goal of having the first survivor of Alzheimer’s Disease.

There are currently 6.2 million Americans battling some form of dementia.

Today, members of the community could walk to support this cause, and Tate Blanchard from the Alzheimer’s Association says that his experience with Alzheimer’s disease in his personal and professional life makes this day so amazing.

”It really warms my heart to see the support of the Upper Ohio Valley coming out. This is actually a historic year for us. We’ve never had the type of response and participation like we’ve had this year, and it’s really heartwarming.” Tate Blanchard – Event Chair/Board Member of the Alzheimer’s Association

A majority of the money raised today will stay locally to help those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s right in our own community.

You can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association by texting the word “TOENDALZ” to 51555 or going to their website at 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Upper Ohio Valley | Walk to End Alzheimer’s.