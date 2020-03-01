Walmart Foundation grants $7,500 to Wheeling YMCA youth program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Walmart and the Walmart Foundation has awarded the YMCA of Wheeling with a $7,500 grant that will support its ‘Y 4 Life’ program.

The ‘Y 4 Life’ program is geared towards assisting seventh and eighth grade students as they make the transition to high school.

The Wheeling YMCA is extremely thankful for Walmart’s commitment to the youth of our community. Their generosity will allow us to continue to serve more and more youth, while promoting youth development, healthy living an social responsibility. Adam Shinsky, Executive Director – YMCA of Wheeling

Wheeling was one of four YMCA facilities to receive grants totaling $35,000.

The Charleston Family YMCA and YMCA of Huntington both received $10,000 each while the Southern West Virginia YMCA was awarded $7,500.

Helping organizations that help others to live better is very important to Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. Our associates take a lot of pride having the opportunity to support those organizations that make a significant difference throughout West Virginia whether it’s fighting hunger, providing educational opportunities for our children or supporting our military families. Tina Rodriguez, Regional General Manager – Walmart WV

In 2019, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated more than $10.1 million to the state of West Virginia to address needs in several communities.

