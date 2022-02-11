Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)-You’ve probably made plans to treat your valentine to chocolates or flowers this year. But if you want to surprise them with something different, try a Defelice Brothers heart-shaped pizza.

The pizzas aren’t just made with love but also spread love to those in need.

It’s a Defelice Brothers tradition for 39 years. They’re shaped into a heart, and one dollar of each one goes toward the American Heart Association.

The special pizza will be sold starting tomorrow through Valentines day.

Those at Defelice couldn’t any more happy to bring the tradition back this year.

“We did it as a unique gift, and we said ‘we should give something back, and we decided to do that. Now it’s grown into quite a big event, and I can’t thank the community enough for all who support it, all the Valley who support and donate the money.” dominic DeFelice, President and CEO of DeFelice Brothers Pizza

“It really means the world to the American heart Association really for several reasons. First of all, it’s been 39 years since we’ve been working together. Secondly, the monetary donations, as a result, make a huge impact on the funds were able to raise going all towards saving everybody’s lives.” john Rataiczak, American Heart Association

Every heart-shaped pizza helps the American Heart Association. But if you’d like to donate more, just ask.

Last year they raised close to $3,000, and they hope to beat that this year.