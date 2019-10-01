Warrior Quilt for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF)- Cancer is a disease that affects everyone- friends, families, neighbors, and the community. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and today began with the presentation of a Warrior Quilt. The quilt was given to the B.M. Spurr School of Practical Nursing which came in recognition of their care-giving and community involvement. The nursing students designed more patches at the event today. They will be used in future Warrior Quilts-

in Ford’s Quilt for a Cure program.

We spoke with dealer principal, Jim Robinson, and he shared that “ultimately probably one thousand put this all together, that’s for you us pulling for you, us praying for you. It’s awesome that we get the opportunity to do this for the neighborhood Ford stores.”

Jim Robinson Ford also partnered with Wheeling Hospital and Triadelphia Middle School for an assembly today. Students learned how they can help support and also made patches for future quilts.