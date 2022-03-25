WARWOOD, W.Va.- (WTRF)

You weren’t seeing things at the McDonald’s in Warwood Friday.



The store actually went totally green for a very good cause.



March 25th is Cerebral Palsy Day so all of the employees dressed up to honor the day. Tami Ray, who is the manager of the McDonald’s, is also a mom of a daughter who has the disease.



Ray became emotional when she talked about how appreciative she was about her team standing beside her to honor her daughter, Kelsie, on this big day.

It means a lot to me that they would help me honor this day. We actually had a couple of customers who asked how they could donate to this awareness and we told them. So, it’s pretty exciting to let everybody else know customer wise who want to help support us, what we’re trying to help support. Tami Ray, GM Warwood McDonald’s

Cerebral palsy affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It is the most common motor disability in childhood.



Ray says with all of the negativity and sadness in the world, this was just one way to help brighten the day.