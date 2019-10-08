Watch Dogs Program looking for new volunteers

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – A Watch Dogs program at Buckeye North Elementary is currently looking for more male volunteers.

Dogs stands for ‘Dads of Great Students’ and the program emphasizes positive role models, along with extra security on school property.

Fathers, grandfathers, uncles and any other male figures of Buckeye North Elementary students are invited to the school Tuesday evening for a free pizza party.

Attendees will learn more about the Watch Dogs program and the party kicks off at 6 p.m.