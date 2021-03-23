Watch party ready for Pirates’ opening game!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are up to bat for their first game of the season in Chicago verses the Bucks!

While people might not want to make the 10-hour drive to Wrigley Field, they can head up the hill the West Sports Bar where Uniglobe has struck a great deal.

April 1st, Thursday afternoon, Ohio Valley Pirates fans can pay $20, which goes a long way!

Aside from the peanuts and crackerjacks, you get two hot dogs and two drinks, and more.

Five dollars of that goes to the Wheeling Recreation Department for their baseball and softball fields, and you get this nice Uniglobe water bottle! It’s actually shaped like the barrel of a bat. They told us the retail value on that is $14. So, we try to give you a lot of value for this fun event.” Bill Bryson, Owner of Uniglobe

The first 100 people get the bat-shaped water bottle!

Call Uniglobe and they’ll put you on the list. Once you arrive to the watch party, you’ll be given a card to keep track of your prepaid hot dogs and drinks.