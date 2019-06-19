Breaking News
Waterfront Wednesday moved into Wes Banco Arena

Community

by: WTRF web staff

WHEELING, W.VA. – Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Waterfront Wednesday concert featuring the Wheeling Jamboree is being relocated from Heritage Port to WesBanco Arena.

The start time remains at 7 p.m. Attendees should bring chairs.

