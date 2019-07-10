Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Roads in Harrison County in need of some repairs

Community

by: Taylor Long

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, OH. (WTRF)

Even though the oil and gas industry is booming in Harrison County the roads are really taking a hit.

Most of the roads in the County are in need of some help.

Sheriff Myers said the roads in Harrison County weren’t built to withstand the wear and tear of the trucks.

Sheriff Myers did says crews have been repaving some roads to bring them up to the newest standards.

With the gas tax that went into affect July 1, officials are hoping the county and surround counties can reap the benefits of that.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter