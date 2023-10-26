WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Winter is coming…and so are the high energy bills.

But homes in Weirton are ready for anything the weather can throw their way thanks to Change, Inc.

The nonprofit’s Weatherization Assistance Program tests for air leaks and patches them entirely for free.

Their work covers repairs, insulation and furnace modification thanks to federal money from the Department of Energy.

The program manager says their goal is to make sure you get what you pay for on your power statement.

“I’ve heard of people cutting their energy bills in half. A lot of homes we go into doing that air test, we reduce over 50% of the air leaks in the home. What we do is we stop the air from leaking into bad areas of the home, such as the attics and unfinished basements, crawl spaces.” DJ Schilling, Weatherization Program Manager, Change Inc.

Even though it comes at no cost to the homeowner—Schilling says there’s only a handful on his waitlist.

Energy.gov will tell you if you’re eligible to be weatherized, no matter where you are.