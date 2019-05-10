Weir HS students help clean area around school

City of Weirton officials were looking for some help to clean up the town and they found it in a big way Friday morning.

More than 100 students from Weir High School ignored the raindrops and pitched in to help clean the area around their school. They were provided garbage bags, gloves and other materials to do the clean up. Each student was required to watch a safety video before starting the work.

The kids said they were happy to do the work because they take pride in their school and a clean up was needed.

“The civics class as part of community involvement and the environmental class for the aspect of cleaning up the environment they just really were excited about it and they got a huge turnout of over 100 kids,” said Francesca Basil of the City of Weirton Planning Department.

Mia Valero was one of the student volunteers.

“It was really bad,” said Valero. “Basically we pulled an entire car out of the bottom of the hill and there is a bunch of beer cans and a lot of trash and glass, it was everywhere.”

The clean up will actually continue Saturday in the downtown area. Anyone wanting to help can show up at the Millsop Community Center at 8:30 Saturday morning.