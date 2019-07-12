Weirton BOP Facility demolition work set for Saturday

Breaking News
Demolition activity is taking place Saturday morning at the former Arcelor Mittal BOP Scrubber Facility in Weirton.

A dust emulsifier will be used to spray down the structure before demo to minimize dust and particles being released into the atmosphere.

No use of explosives will be used during the demolition.

Law enforcement will be located at Pennsylvania Avenue and Main Street Bridge controlling traffic.

Frontier Industrial Corporation will be conducting the demo work.

Frontier is currently facing a class-action lawsuit due to the handling of the Weirton Steel BOP Building back in March.

