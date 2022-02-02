Weirton firefighters have memorial service for one of their own lost to COVID

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Weirton Firefighters IAFF Local 948 held a memorial for one of their own who lost his life after contracting COVID-19 while on duty a year ago.

Family, friends, and first responders came to celebrate the life of Lt. Brian Ritchie.

It was a year ago to the day that the city lost a hero, and a family lost a loved one.

CELEBRATING LIFE:

Weirton Firefighters IAFF Local 948 are holding a memorial for Lt. Brian Ritchie who lost his life one year ago to Covid-19. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/44Z14g8ZJj — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) February 2, 2022

Lt. Ritchie was a Weirton firefighter for 13 years, a Hooverson Heights Volunteer firefighter for 29, and was a Gulf War Veteran.

Because of Lieutenant Richie, others are still answering the fire calls, others he trained are still running into the flames and into danger. His foot prints and his voice resound in the Weirton Fire Department and the Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Pastor Craig Greathouse

A friendship of more than thirty years…

Lt. Mike Serafine says everywhere Richie went he touched so many lives.

The reason he touched so many people is because he was there for everybody, he was always there for you, if you needed to call and talk to him, if you needed to run something by him, or he wanted to call you to try to get information about something that he didn’t know about, what was going on. Lt. Mikel Serafine – Weirton Fire Department

Weirton Fire Chief Kevin Himmelrick retired Unit 9. It will forever belong to Lt. Ritchie.

Lt. Jim Brueck says the support from the community for the Ritchie family and the department has been amazing.

I just appreciate everybody rallying around anytime there’s a fundraiser for anything having to do with Brian, stuff like that makes you really happy to live in this community, this area.” Lt. Jim Brueck – WFD/President Weirton firefighters IAFF Local 948

Chief Himmelrick says Lt. Ritchie will live on is his family members, the departments, and the community.

He leaves an amazing legacy behind.

What I’d like all my guys to do is take a page out of Brian’s book and help other firemen, especially. Brian was really good with new firemen, training them, that’s what he thrived on, including his own son. So I want my guys to take that page and continue forward with it. Chief Kevin Himmelrick – Weirton Fire Department

The mayor also made a proclamation to make February 2 Lt. Brian H. Ritchie Day.