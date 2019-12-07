Weirton first responders host charity basketball game for Baby Roman

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a special night for a special baby in the Ohio Valley Friday.

Weirton Fire and Police Departments teamed up for a charity basketball game with all proceeds going to Roman Taylor.

Baby Roman, born at 35 weeks, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and also has a hole in his heart.

Baby Roman is currently using oxygen, feeding tubes and blood transfusions, along with medications until he is ready for surgery.

Weir High Pep Club sponsored the event and more than 40 local businesses donated to make the charity game happen.

Make out monetary donations to Weirton FOP Lodge #84 in care for Baby Roman

Mail to the Weirton FOP Lodge #84 at PO Box 2472 Weirton, WV 26062

