City of Weirton holding food, toy drive for holidays

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Weirton is holding a holiday food and toy drive.
Officials are asking for non-perishable food items, such as stuffing mix, boxed dessert mix and canned vegetables.
Toys for boys and girls are also being requested.
Donation boxes are located at the Weirton City Building, Mary H. Weir Public Library and the Millsop Community Center.
We wanted to be able to show and to collaborate with the different organizations to help out those in our community who are in need of food and toys for these holiday seasons.DeeAnn Pulliam, Interim City Manager
The food and toy drive will run through Monday, December 9.
Officials are also hosting a ‘Stuff a Police and Fire Truck’ on November 23 at 5 p.m.
Please contact 304-797-8500, extension 1002 or 1003, for additional information.
