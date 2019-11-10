City of Weirton holding food, toy drive for holidays

Community

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Weirton is holding a holiday food and toy drive.

Officials are asking for non-perishable food items, such as stuffing mix, boxed dessert mix and canned vegetables.

Toys for boys and girls are also being requested.

Donation boxes are located at the Weirton City Building, Mary H. Weir Public Library and the Millsop Community Center.

We wanted to be able to show and to collaborate with the different organizations to help out those in our community who are in need of food and toys for these holiday seasons.

DeeAnn Pulliam, Interim City Manager

The food and toy drive will run through Monday, December 9.

Officials are also hosting a ‘Stuff a Police and Fire Truck’ on November 23 at 5 p.m.

Please contact 304-797-8500, extension 1002 or 1003, for additional information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter