Weirton holds community discussion for substance abuse

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Drug addiction treatment was the topic of discussion on Monday in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Several regional prevention coalitions met to talk about what works here locally to combat addiction, and what can be improved.

ASAP Coordinator Mary Ball says getting this information from community members is Key.

“They live the life everyday. They live in the community. They know what works, and what doesn’t work. And for us to evolve into the future we need to evolve with what’s changing in the community. They best way to find out is to ask the people who live in it,” said Ball.

There will be another discussion Tuesday at noon in the Brooke County Courthouse.

It is open to all community members.