Weirton resurrects ‘Hosanna’ in 2020

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the Ohio Valley closes in on 2020, residents in Weirton are resurrecting a popular 90’s rock opera.

‘Hosanna Resurrection’ is currently in the works for new year.

The director and music producer promises to stay true to the original but with a modern touch.

It was a masterpiece. Originally, it really was. It was so well-written — there’s just a magic to it. It’s a life changer. Rick Witkowski, Music Producer of Hosanna Resurrection

Then we thought, ‘why not bring Hosanna back.’ It was so well-known, so well loved. So, we found David Bordas, we got his blessing and its just taken off. Carrie Oliver-Shultz, Director of Hosanna Resurrection

Carrie and Rick are gearing up for auditions, which will take place January 6-7 at St. Paul’s School in Weirton from 6-8 p.m.

Those interested in auditioning must be at least 13-years-old.

‘Hosanna Resurrection’ is scheduled to hit the stage in late March.

