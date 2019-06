A sixth grade student from Weirton was nationally honored for her community service.

Chloe Orecchio was named a West Virginia State Honoree in the 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. Chloe is a student at Saint Joseph the Worker and organizes a monthly litter cleanup for the school grounds, the Saint Joseph parish and Madonna High School.

United States Senators from West Virginia, Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, congratulated Chloe on the honor.