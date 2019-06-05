Local high school students are getting the opportunity to experience something unique!

They will soon be traveling the world as a part of the Weirton Student Travel Group.

This is their second year doing this and it is open to any area high school students!

Donna Ferguson is the group leader and said this is a way for students to physically see and explore the places the learn about in the classroom.

They are already planning their next trip Costa Rica and the Alps for next year!

If you want to go don’t worry there is still time to jump in!

Email Donna at dferguson59@comcast.net!