Weirton to host first-ever Juneteenth celebrations

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Here at home a number of Juneteenth Celebrations will take place, including, the first ever in the City of Weirton.

That event will take place 11AM to 3PM at the Weirton Event Center.

It will include a number of speakers, talking about the history behind the day.

There will also be live music and food vendors on hand.

It is going to be a very magnificent event. It will very much give you a history of why there is a Juneteenth. Generally, not only in Weirton but why the President has to just sign the Bill that just got passed by the House and the Senate to celebrate in the United States. That is why it is significant. Jonathan Curenton. Event Organizer.

There is no charge, it is free and open to the public